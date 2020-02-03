|
June 21, 1954 - Jan. 18, 2020 James J. McCarthy went home to the Lord on January 18, 2020 after a long illness. Born on June 21, 1954 in Marin County, CA to Diarmuid (Mac) and Catherine, his family lived in Marin before relocating to Sacramento for his father's job. There Jim graduated from Mira Loma High School and American River College, before attending San Francisco State University, where he received a degree in Urban Planning. After returning to Sacramento, James worked for the California Department of Transportation and met his future wife, Robin. They married in 1980 and relocated to the Pasadena area, where James continued working for Caltrans, retiring as Deputy Director of Planning in 2012. James and Robin had two children, Sara and Patrick (U.S. Navy MA2, active). He was a dedicated Giants and 49er fan, a dog lover, and caring husband and father. He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by wife Robin, daughter Sara (John), son Patrick (Kelsey), and sister Joan (Robert Adams). A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 11AM at Cabot & Sons, Pasadena, with reception to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alverno Heights Academy, Sierra Madre, CA. Cabot and Sons 27 Chestnut Avenue Pasadena, CA 91103
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020