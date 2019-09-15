|
James Richard "Dick" Hartt flew off into his sunset on July 31, 2019. He was born in February 1921 and he was the second child of seven. Dick graduated from the University of Washington and served in the 13th Air Force, Army Air Corps in World War II. He married Jean Trautman in July 1946. He graduated from Art Center on the GI Bill and became a free-lance photojournalist. They moved to Pasadena in 1950 where he started a small manufacturing business, The Richard Hartt Company, which he ran until the end of July 2019. He is survived by a son Chris a daughter Andrea, a sister Charlotte, a brother Brad and a great many friends. We will all miss him deeply.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019