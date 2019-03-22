|
August 17, 1936 - March 15, 2019 Dr. James Samuel Shafer, 82, born August 17, 1936 in Hinsdale, Il, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, Covina, CA, following a sudden massive brain hemorrhage. Jim continued as an active Orthopedic Surgeon in his thriving practice at 203 W. Badillo Street, Covina CA. Survived by: Wife- Linda Shafer, Son- Jeremy Shafer & Daughters-- Julie & Lindsay Shafer, Daughter-in-law- Hilja Keading, Son-in-law- Osman Shariff, Brother-Richard Shafer & his wife Pat, One niece -Kari, 2 nephews Steven and David and their familes, Cousin Jane Lardahl & extended family Harriet Busdicker & children and Michael Misfeldt and Jim's beloved dachshund, "Sadie". Dr. Shafer, along with his brother Dick were raised in Chippewa Falls, WI by their mother Carmen M. Shafer; father Warren L. Shafer died when Jim was 4 years old. Church and family friends/relatives played a big part in helping Carmen raise her 2 boys. The Scout Master in Chippewa Falls had a huge impact on Jim's life as he guided him through Boy Scouts and attainment of his Eagle Scout Badge. He loved playing clarinet in the Chippewa High Marching band and had the honor of being the Drum Major and leading their band to win several band competitions. Jim went on to college and Medical School at UW-Madison, WI. He interned at Wadsworth VA in Los Angeles prior to fulfilling his military service as a Captain & Flight Surgeon in the US Air Force during the Viet Nam War era. He was stationed at Lakenheath AFB, England and then in Okinawa where he flew on refueling missions over Viet Nam. He completed his Air Force service at March AFB, Riverside, as a base hospital physician. After Service, he continued his love of the skies, piloting his own plane. His hobbies were varied and included, travel, skiing, water sports, riding motorcycles and biking. The advent of home computers fascinated him. He read a book and then built his own first computer followed by one for each in his family, a couple of scouts in Covina Troop 443 and for his medical practice offices. After briefly serving as a General Practitioner in Covina, CA, he trained as an Orthopedic Surgeon in Louisville, KY. He returned to the East San Gabriel Valley and served his community practicing Orthopedic Surgery for the next 42 years. Jim also served as Assistant Boy Scout Leader of Troop 443 in Covina supporting his son in attaining Order of the Arrow and Eagle Scout honors. Most of all, he enjoyed helping his wife raise their 3 children, participating in family activities and spending time with his family and family of friends. From childhood on, a friend of Jim's was a friend for life. Medicine, Family and Friends were everything to him! He enjoyed life to the fullest and honored his heritage and the people and communities from which he began and ended his lifelong journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that honorariums in his name be made to any certified Military or Veteran 501(c)3 organization, i.e., s, Trak Chairs, VFW, Fisher House, or Animal Humane Treatment centers. Interment will be at Riverside National Cemetery on Tuesday, March 26th at 9:45. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. Todd Memorial Chapel 570 N. Garey Avenue Pomona, CA 91767
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019