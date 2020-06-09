Jane Deus
Brooklyn, NY - June 3, 2020 Jane was born on May 22, 1940, one of 10 children. She married the love of her life Charles Deus and together they raised 5 children - Kim, Tom, Tara, Jennifer, and Sharon before his death in 2004. She is also survived by her 14 grandkids - Frank Jr., Matthew, Marisa, Michael, DJ, Zaid, Cesar, Oden, Brooklyn, Eddie, Lucas, Layla, Rahima, and Noah. She gave her all in life and will be sorely missed.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
