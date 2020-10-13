Janet D. Wood, age 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family and friends, on September 20, 2020 due to natural causes at MonteCedro senior living community in Altadena. Janet was the epitome of a life well lived - she made the world a brighter, better place. Born in Michigan on May 13, 1928, Janet was one of three children (George "Joey" and Suzanne) to George and Alison Souter. She graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English and moved to Southern California in her early 20's with her childhood friend Ann Hight. Janet married James Otis Wood and resided in Pasadena where they began their family. When their marriage ended, Janet re-entered the workforce and launched a long and successful career in the commercial insurance industry all while raising her four children. While not working, she loved to travel (all seven continents!) and more often than not had a grandchild in tow. Janet was a champion for positive change throughout much of her life. From her advocacy of school integration and women's rights, to reading to school children and doing laundry for a women's shelter, her activism continued to the very end where she led the charge to create a dog park at MonteCedro. Janet is survived by her sister Suzanne, children Peter (Susan), Alison (Steve), Christopher (Elizabeth), Amy (Dan) and her grandchildren Connor, Wyatt and Garret Wood; Danny and Coco Watase; Jacob and Sean Wood; and Jack and Nathaniel Kilgore. A memorial remembrance will be deferred to either online access or a post Covid 19 in-person service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Friends In Deed/The Women's Room in Janet's name.





