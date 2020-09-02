1/1
Janice Helen Low
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, August 22nd, Janice Helen Low, loving wife and mother of 1 child, Judy Low, passed away at the age of 79. Janice was born on August 7, 1941 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Telpher and Mary Helen Wright. The family moved to El Monte, California in 1953. Janice graduated from El Monte High School in 1959. She obtained her teaching credential from California State University, Los Angeles and taught for 37 years in the El Monte City School District. She retired from teaching in 2007, but returned to volunteer and remained connected to her friends and colleagues throughout the district. On November 1, 1961 she married JW Low. They raised one daughter, Judy Low of Temple City. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Telpher, her mother Mary Helen, her husband JW and sisters Aramae, Dolores and Opal. She is survived by her daughter Judy and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at The First Baptist Church, 6019 Baldwin Ave, Temple City, CA-Reception to follow. Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary 626-359-5311


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary
1136 East Las Tunas Drive
San Gabriel, CA 91776
6262870595
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved