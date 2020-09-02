On Saturday, August 22nd, Janice Helen Low, loving wife and mother of 1 child, Judy Low, passed away at the age of 79. Janice was born on August 7, 1941 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to Telpher and Mary Helen Wright. The family moved to El Monte, California in 1953. Janice graduated from El Monte High School in 1959. She obtained her teaching credential from California State University, Los Angeles and taught for 37 years in the El Monte City School District. She retired from teaching in 2007, but returned to volunteer and remained connected to her friends and colleagues throughout the district. On November 1, 1961 she married JW Low. They raised one daughter, Judy Low of Temple City. Janice was preceded in death by her father, Telpher, her mother Mary Helen, her husband JW and sisters Aramae, Dolores and Opal. She is survived by her daughter Judy and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 am at The First Baptist Church, 6019 Baldwin Ave, Temple City, CA-Reception to follow. Pierce Brothers Turner & Stevens Mortuary 626-359-5311





