More Obituaries for Janice Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice L. Nichols

Janice L. Nichols Obituary
Janice Nichols, a fifty three year resident of South Pasadena passed away on March 18, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles on July 14, 1938, the first of three children, to Naomi and Robert Martin of Arcadia. She attended school in Arcadia and graduated Arcadia high School in 1956. She is survived by her husband Donald Nichols to whom she was married for 62 years, her three children, Laura Cowan, James Nichols, and Robert Nichols, and three grandchildren, Matthew Cowan, Scott Cowan, and Shelby Nichols. Funeral services will be private
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 24, 2020
