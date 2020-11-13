1/1
Jean Knapp
May 9, 1940 - Oct. 30, 2020 Jean Annette Knapp passed away from natural causes on October 30, 2020. Jean was born in St. Albans, West Virginia, but moved to Los Angeles with her family at an early age and resided in the Los Angeles area for the rest of her life. She married Arthur Knapp on July 25, 1959, and celebrated her 61st wedding anniversary with Art earlier this year. She had two terrific sons, Mark and Steven, and six grandchildren (Sinjin, Hunter, Kelsey, Caileigh, Tara, and Kane), who loved her dearly. Jean was a marvelous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and will be dearly missed. Forest Lawn - Covina Hills Covina, California


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
