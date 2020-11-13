May 9, 1940 - Oct. 30, 2020 Jean Annette Knapp passed away from natural causes on October 30, 2020. Jean was born in St. Albans, West Virginia, but moved to Los Angeles with her family at an early age and resided in the Los Angeles area for the rest of her life. She married Arthur Knapp on July 25, 1959, and celebrated her 61st wedding anniversary with Art earlier this year. She had two terrific sons, Mark and Steven, and six grandchildren (Sinjin, Hunter, Kelsey, Caileigh, Tara, and Kane), who loved her dearly. Jean was a marvelous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and will be dearly missed. Forest Lawn - Covina Hills Covina, California





