Life-long resident Jeanne Miles, born September 17, 1947, peacefully passed away in Monrovia, California on October 8, 2020 with her family at her bedside. Jeanne loved to travel, cruising and touring in many exotic and exciting places. She belonged to Chapter M PEO, Children's' Hospital Guild, Arcadia Republican Women's Club, Monrovia High School Alumni. She is survived by her daughter Jamie Holes and grandson Jimmy and his fianc‚e Amanda, son Edward Miles, daughter-in-law Madeline, grandsons Robby, Teddy and Malcolm, her sister Eva-Margueriette Tooley, cousin Sandra Kilner, and other family members. She was predeceased by her son Jimmy Holes and husband Bob Miles. A private service will be held at Live Oak Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PEO Chapter M, for the Jeanne Miles Education Fund, in care of Laura Ur, 412 North Magnolia Avenue, Monrovia, California 91016.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store