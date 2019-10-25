|
|
09/06/1928 - 07-12-2019 Mae Nicholas Mackshanov Jenkins Age 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Mae was born on September 6, 1928 in Los Angeles, CA. Her parents Nicholas John Mackshanov and Pauline (Pagornov) Mackshanov had immigrated to the United States from Russia and settled in Los Angeles. Mae was the second of four children. Mae's early years were spent in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of L.A. Family trips to visit Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Traveling over the Grapevine to Earlimart, Delano and Fresno. Visiting family farms, picking grapes, watermelons and swimming in the Kings river were highlights. The family eventually moved to Arcadia briefly, then Temple City where she finished school at Roosevelt High school and Pasadena City College. It was at Pasadena City College were Mae met her future husband Richard (Dick) G. Jenkins of Sierra Madre CA. Dick was in college on the G.I. bill having recently being discharged from the U.S. Army Air Corps. Dick and Mae were wed on October 2, 1949 at the Sierra Madre Congregational Church and made their new home together in Sierra Madre. In 1955 Their first child was born Kathleen (Kathy). Now with a growing family they moved to Glendora, CA. Eventually two more children were born Richard and Nancy. The family moved once more in 1965 to the East end of Glendora where Mae lived until her passing. Raising her family, being a stay at home mom. She was involved in PTA at Bidwell Elementary School, Girl Scouts as an assistant leader and a band booster for the Glendora High School band. As her kids grew up, she worked part-time with various employers, University of California Riverside childhood asthma study and her favorite Petal Pushers! Dick and Mae attended Glenkirk Presbyterian Church where they were members for over 30 years. Dick and Mae were married for 63 years until Dick's passing in March 2013. Mae lived her life to the fullest, spending time with the people she cared about the most; her husband, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. Mae was predeceased by her Parents Nicholas and Pauline, Sisters Katya and Janice, Husband Dick, and Grandson Reed Scott Klinkhammer. Mae is survived by her Brother John, Children Kathy (Dennis), Richard (Lorna), Nancy (Rich), Grandchildren Bryan, Heather, Katrina, Nicholas, Haley, Danielle, Steven, Ryan, Great Grandchildren Taylor, Ava, Justin, Lilli, Samantha, Bobby and Cora. A private memorial was held at her home with family and close friends. A celebration of a life well lived! Corinthians 16:14
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 25, 2019