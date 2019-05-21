|
Dec. 28, 1925 - May 4, 2019 Longtime Covina resident, Jess Vignol, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Cokedale, Colorado in 1925 to Jess, Sr. and Parmondonia Vignol, one of 10 surviving children. The family eventually moved to Los Angeles where they settled in Lincoln Heights. Jess joined the United States Marine Corp. during World War II and served until 1946. Following the War, he met and married Virginia Apodaca and started a family. Over the years Jess worked for several local companies including Angeles Paper, Young's Market, and the Los Angeles Times. He and Virginia moved their family to Covina in 1963. He was a friendly fixture around Covina who seemed to know everyone by name and was always willing to help his fellow neighbors. He was well-known for his expertly maintained yard and would often bring his wife fresh roses from the garden to enjoy. After her passing, he visited South Hills High School almost daily to lovingly care for the rose bushes and trees that had been planted in her memory. He also enjoyed spending time working on projects in his backyard tool shed and listening to Vin Scully calling Dodgers games on the radio while watering the lawn. But there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his family, all of whom will greatly miss him and all of the family gatherings and holidays spent at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Virginia, in 2004. He is survived by children Yolanda, David, and Diane, Granddaughters Joy and Nicole, and Great-Granddaughters Tyler Elizabeth and Brooke Jestine. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, May 24th at 10 AM at Sacred Heart Church in Covina.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 21, 2019