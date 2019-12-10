|
May 30, 1941 - Nov. 30, 2019 Jo Anne Kay Schmittker Zadina passed away on November 30, 2019 in Walnut, CA at 78 years of age. Russian, as she was affectionately known, is survived by her lifelong love and husband of 59 years Robert Zadina. Jo Anne was born in Montebello on May 30, 1941 to Raymond Harry Schmittker and Inez Eleanor Bellamy and is survived by her brother Ray Schmittker, and three sisters Irene Lee Haller (Bill Haller), Carol Schmittker (Brian Somerville), and Donna Lopez (Jack Lopez). She is fondly remembered for her love of sweets, family, gardening, and shopping which she passed along to her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind her three daughters Cheryl Worley (Tracy Worley), Dana Faulkner (Bill Faulkner), and Kristi Gallagher (Troy Gallagher) whose love for their mother is infinite. Warm memories of Grandma Jo Jo are forever engrained in her grandchildren Christopher Worley (Michelle Worley), Andrew Worley (Amanda Worley), Kelsey Worley, Ryan Faulkner, Adam Gallagher, and Kenna Kay Schupbach. She loved watching the growth and laughter of her 3 great grandchildren Finnegan Worley, Piper Worley, and Emma Worley. Jo Anne was known for being the most loving, non-judgmental woman we have ever known. Although her sweet soul has left us and the world is worse for it, she is no longer in pain. Memorial services for family and friends will be held at Rose Hills Mortuary in Whittier, CA, with viewing on Wednesday December 11 from 5-9 p.m., and funeral services on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will follow, with details to be announced at the service. Rose Hills Memorial Park 3888 Workman Mill Rd Whittier, CA 90601
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019