Jo Raquel Stoup passed away at home with her family in Pasadena on November 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Boise, Idaho, on March 11, 1947, to Jose Marcu¤e and Adele Singer. Raised in Las Vegas Jo excelled in flute performance, receiving her Masters in Music at Temple University. She taught music at every grade level in PUSD and retired as a full-time music faculty member at Pasadena City College (PCC). Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 997 E. Walnut Street, Pasadena, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 3:30 pm. A reception will follow. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift supporting the Jo Raquel Stoup Memorial Scholarship at PCC. Please send donations made payable to the PCC Foundation to the following address and note the Jo Raquel Stoup Memorial Scholarship on the memo line: Pasadena City College Foundation, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd. CDC 204, Pasadena, CA 91106 or online at: give.pasadena.edu. Select the dollar amount you wish to give, click on the drop down menu next to designation and select "other", type in "Jo Raquel Stoup" to ensure funds are designated in support of the Jo Raquel Stoup Memorial Scholarship and complete the donor information.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019