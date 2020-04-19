|
Mar. 15, 1926 - Feb. 12, 2020 Joan Garrett Vaillancourt, 93, of Redding, Connecticut, passed away on February 12, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Richard "Dick" Vaillancourt. Mrs. Vaillancourt was born in Jersey City, NJ on March 15, 1926; a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Cavanaugh) Garrett. At a young age she relocated from Boston to Los Angeles and graduated from South Pasadena High School in 1943. Mrs. Vaillancourt later attended UCLA and graduated with a degree in Political Science and International Relations. At UCLA she was member of Pi Sigma Alpha (the National Political Science Honor Society) and President of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority Joan and Dick were married in Pasadena, CA in 1948 and thereafter moved to New Jersey, where she was active in many community organizations. She served as President of the League of Women Voters of Summit, N.J., and was appointed to the Summit Board of Education. In 1973, Joan and Dick moved to Ridgefield, CT. She earned a Master's of Library Science Degree and worked at the Ridgefield Library for many years as a Reference Librarian. She served on the Board of Directors for the Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association (VNA), where she regularly volunteered to visit patients. She developed a strategic plan for the VNA and facilitated the tax-free donation by the town of Ridgefield to the VNA of the old Ridgefield Junior High School building. She subsequently won an award for her excellent achievement working for the association. Following Dick's death in 2002, Joan moved to Meadow Ridge in Redding, and continued to volunteer as a resident there in several capacities. Joan was an intelligent, warm-hearted person who took a great interest in people and made many friendships throughout her long life. She was a gifted athlete, played women's intramural basketball at UCLA, and was an avid tennis player and golfer until well into her later years. Joan had a rich social life that revolved around her love of sports, art and music, and enjoyed playing bridge regularly into her 90s. She is survived by her children: Katherine, Michelle, Anne and Peter as well as 3 grandchildren: Jaimie, Clayton and Garrett, and a brother, John Garrett. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Vaillancourt was predeceased by a son, Richard. A Funeral Mass will take place on a yet to be determined date and time at Sacred Heart Church; 30 Church Street, Georgetown. Interment will be private, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association (https://rvnahealth.org/donate), The (https://alz.org/get-involved-now/donate), or the Fox Chase Cancer Center (https://www.foxchase.org/giving)
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020