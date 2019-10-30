|
03/03/1935 - 10/03/2019 Joanne R. Ibach died on October 3, 2019 at Mountview Senior Living in Montrose, California. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Philip B. Ibach. She is survived by three daughters Leigh, Amy, and Becky Ibach, two grandchildren, Emily and Christopher Roe and siblings Peggy Lou Robinson, Rodman Rothermel, and Kehl Rothermel. She was born to Marguerite S. Rothermel and Leonard K, Rothermel on March 3, 1935 in Norristown, PA. She attended Dickinson College and graduated in 1957. On September 10, 1960 she married Philip in Zionsville, PA. Joanne, Philip, and their three daughters moved to Glen Ellyn, IL in 1970 where she had a wonderful group of friends who called themselves "Club". She continued to keep in touch with this special group for her whole life. In 1977 the family moved to La Canada where she made more life long friends. She loved life and brought fun and happiness to those around her. There were no strangers ever near her because her curiosity, caring, and vivacious personality produced the life story of everyone she met within a short time of meeting her. She was a great friend, a loving mother, wife, and grandmother, and involved church member. She was a Stephen Minister for years before becoming a lay counsellor. She loved her animals as well as any that happened to pass by. Adoring dogs and babies, walking, eating well, and helping others filled the end of her life. A memorial service will be held at La Canada Presbyterian Church, 626 Foothill Blvd, La Canada on Saturday, November 9 at 2 pm. Donations can be made in memory of Joanne to Heifer International.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019