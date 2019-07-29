|
|
Joanne Taylor Simmons passed away July 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband, David P. Simmons, four children, Chana Swope, Tracey Hoskins (Elliott), Anthony D. Simmons (Mai), and Travis C. Simmons; grandchildren, Ryan Taylor, Tracye Swope and Evelyn Mai Simmons; sister, Jaqueline Brown; brothers, Grayling, Marc, and Ronald Nickens; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Services 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Victory Bible Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1497 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena, CA. Interment Private.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 29, 2019