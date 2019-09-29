|
Aug. 4, 1923 - Sept. 15, 2019 Joe Sisson Goddard, age 96, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019. Born to Anna and Byron Goddard at Pasadena's Huntington Hospital, he lived in the San Gabriel Valley area all his life. Joe attended Pasadena City Schools when his passion for music was first nurtured at Marshall where he sang in John Henry Lyons' Pasadena Boys Choir. He played clarinet in Audre Stong's Pasadena Junior College Bulldog Band. Although the Rose Parade was cancelled on January 1, 1942 due to the onset of World War II, he and a group of 16 band members marched down Colorado Blvd. early that morning to keep the tradition alive. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the army and spent the WW II years as a part of the 568th Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion in the South Pacific, finding himself in Iwo Jima at war's end. Resuming his education at PJC he was salutatorian of his graduating class, then went on to major in music at Occidental College, receiving his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in music and graduated Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his CPA Certificate in 1956. While employed with the CPA firm of Guill and Blankenbaker, he met and married his wife, Suzanne Kley, then later opened his own practice. Joe was a life-long Unitarian Universalist and held many leadership positions in Throop Church. He sang choral music for 76 years in various choirs, including Neighborhood Church. He loved acting in little theater productions in the San Gabriel Valley, was proud of his SAG-AFTRA card, acted in some TV sit-coms and a movie. He was a 55 year member of Crown City Kiwanis, later Altadena Crown City Kiwanis Club, where he served as President, Treasurer and in other positions. He was a long-time member of the Pasadena University Club. After retirement he became the oldest clarinet player in the Pasadena City College Community Band. Joe had a happy, sunny personality, and because of his quick wit and sense of humor, was in demand as emcee for various events. However, he was best known for his delight in his family, for his kindness to all and for his generous heart. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Suzanne, their three children and their spouses: Melinda and Grady Goddard; Tracy and Dave Johnson; Randall Goddard and Scott Juhl. He is also survived by his cherished grandsons: Trevor and Logan Goddard, Brevin and Trey Johnson, and Kyle Ostberg, as well as sister-in-law Linda Miller and husband Tom, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his older brother Hollis. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday November 24 at Throop Church in Pasadena.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019