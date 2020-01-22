|
Joel Porter (JP) Munsey, born August 19, 1949, in San Gabriel, CA to Ron and Jane Munsey, passed away January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother in 1974, his father in 2014 and in April, 2019 by his step mother of 55 years, Lorraine Munsey. He is survived by his brother David Plenn (Shelley Stephens) of South Pasadena, CA, and sisters, Sheila Munsey of Creedmoor, N.C., Sally Howell (John) of Pasadena, CA, and Lauren Stephens (Jamie) of Lopez Island, WA. He is also survived by 5 nieces, 3 nephews, 2 grand nieces, and many cousins. Joel graduated in 1966 from South Hills High School in Covina, CA. He attended Pasadena City College for a year, From the mid 80's to 90's he spent over a decade working at The Ice House in Pasadena. Living in the western Mojave Desert for the past 15 years, Joel was proud to be where the Munsey family owned homesteaded land for over 100 years. Joel felt a special bond with the community, loving the wide open spaces and star filled skies. He conducted experiments, played his guitar and piano, and was known to the locals - a Munsey who lived on Munsey Road. Joel's constant companion in his last years, who has been adopted, was his beloved dog, Paloma.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020