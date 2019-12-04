|
April 3 1928 - Nov. 25, 2019 John Branley Melka was born in Novi Sad, Yugoslavia on April 3rd, 1928. Born to Czech parents, Dad and his sister, Kveta, had a fairly typical childhood playing soccer and attending school, but doing so in a communist land. As a teenager he moved to Prague, Czechoslovakia and continued his schooling in yet another communist country. He knew he needed to move out of the oppressive regime. Bravely and on his own he boarded the ship Fairsea in 1952 and sailed to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Now an immigrant, he landed at Pier 21 in Halifax to begin a new and free life. With only a few dollars in his pocket, Dad began looking for work as an engineer. Dad's search took him to Montreal, Quebec where he met and married our Mom, Dr. Marianne Soor. This true American immigration story continued as the two moved and settled in Princeton, New Jersey. A few cold winters drove our Dad's passion to move to sunny California. Arriving in 1960, our parents made Covina, California their home. Dad designed and built the house that became their residence for over 52 years! Dad's brilliant mind and mechanical engineering skills contributed to designing everything from space travel, to nuclear power plants, to even the stretching elevator at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion. Dad's entrepreneurial spirit led him to invest in apartment buildings in Los Angeles, which allowed him to retire from engineering in the early 1980's. In spite of a full and accomplished engineering career, Dad was fortunate to be retired for longer than he worked. Dad was a superb chess and bridge player, and loved to play golf. He played up until about 6 months ago with his friend and golf partner, Ray. After his soccer playing days in Europe he enjoyed refereeing matches. Dad enjoyed classical and big band music from the 40's, and played the guitar, piano and his favorite, the accordion. He was also a dutiful usher for over 50 years at his church, Sacred Heart in Covina. Education was paramount for our Dad and he taught us to embrace hard work, to study diligently, to appreciate the arts, honor languages (he spoke 8 of them!) and have respect for others, and above all never take your freedom for granted. Dad is survived by his sons, John & Bryan; daughter-in-laws Carolyn & Joanna, his 3 grandchildren Cameron, Andrew and John Daniel; his nephew Maurice; and his sister-in-law Catherine. On November 25th, our beloved father passed and joined his wife, our Mom, 1 year and 8 days from her passing. They are again together. A memorial service to celebrate our Dad's life will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at noon at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Covina, CA. All those who knew him are invited. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to a .
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019