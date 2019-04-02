|
Jan. 20,1927 - March 13,2019 John Disney. "Jack" Alsop, age 92, passed away at his home in West Covina, surrounded by his family on Wednesday March 13, 2019. He was born January 20, 1927 in Glendora to Wilbur and Malie Alsop the youngest of six children. The family soon moved to Gila Bend, Arizona where Jack attended elementary school and helped in his father's bakery. During his high school years he moved back to California and graduated from Burbank High School. Shortly after he joined the Navy and served as a quartermaster in the Pacific theater during World War II on an LST. He returned from the war and graduated from Glendale Jr. College. He then obtained his BS from USC in 1950. In September 1953 he married Marion Ann Sullivan and together they had three children. They moved to West Covina where Jack enjoyed family and friends. In June 1960, Jack graduated from Southwestern Law School and was an active member of the California Bar for over 50 years. He enjoyed practicing law and retired from Mercury Insurance Co. as their General Counsel. Jack enjoyed bowling and being a member of the West Covina Elks lodge. He and Marion traveled around the world on many cruise ships. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who touched everyone's lives. Jack is survived by Marion, his beloved wife of over 65 years, son Roger Alsop (Kelly), son John Alsop (Kim), daughter Linda Blackwell, six grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A celebration of life service will be held on April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church San Dimas.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019