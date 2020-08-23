March 14, 1931 - July 31, 2020 After an 89-year life filled with love, laughter, special friendships and numerous prestigious professional and personal accomplishments, John Frederick Bradley, of Pasadena, CA, died at Huntington Hospital on July 31, 2020. He had been in declining health for a few years. He leaves behind his wife, Christy Snyder Bradley; his daughter, Elizabeth C. Bradley of Redwood City, CA; his son, John F. Bradley, Jr., of San Jose, CA; grandson Michael Bradley and several nieces and nephews. John enjoyed growing up in Hancock Park. After graduating from Los Angeles High School in 1948, he graduated summa cum laude from USC in 1952 where he earned many academic honors and held student leadership positions. John fulfilled his military and ROTC commitments by serving as an officer in the Air Force from 1952 to 1954. He then earned his law degree from Stanford University in 1957. He was honored to be a member of Order of the Coif and Phi Alpha Delta and was a member of the board of Editors of Stanford Law Review. John was chosen to clerk for a justice at the California Supreme Court for two years. He then joined the law firm Burris, Lagerlof, Swift & Senecal in Los Angles in 1959. The firm moved to Pasadena in the early 1990s and is now known as Lagerlof. John remained at the firm until 2008 when he resigned but continued to practice law on his own until the day he died. In addition to his professional life, John was always actively involved in professional, alumni and community organizations. His affiliations included Wilshire Bar Association, Wilshire Estate Planning Council, Pasadena Bar Association, Stanford Law Society of Southern California, Board of Visitors for Stanford Law School, Stanford Club of L.A. County, Stanford Associates, Republican Associates, Wilshire Rotary and Pasadena Rotary, Altadena Town and Country Club, Los Angeles Tennis Club, University Club of Pasadena and The Valley Hunt Club. He also served on the board of the Marianne Frostig Center of Educational Therapy. John loved playing tennis for over 50 years and made many special friends doing so. He was never without a good book to read. John was a life-long lover of classical music and opera and enjoyed holding season tickets for over 40 years. Photography became a passion in his later years and he taught himself to use many sophisticated photography computer programs. He was always ready to take a trip with his wife Christy. A small, gravesite memorial service was held. Donations can be made in John's memory to The Myositis Association, 2000 Duke Street, Suite 300, Alexandria, VA 22314 or to Church of Our Saviour 535 W Roses Rd, San Gabriel, CA 91775.





