August 14 1952 - April 3 2020 John William Grula Dr. John W. Grula, retired research scientist, community volunteer and author died Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home in Pasadena, CA. John was born in West Lafayette, Indiana on August 14, 1952 to Edward and Mary (Muedeking) Grula. A graduate of Stillwater (Oklahoma) High School in 1970, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Oklahoma State University, where he was a member of both the Varsity Men's Swim program and the Cross-Country team. He completed his PhD in Systematics and Ecology from the University of Kansas in 1978. John then began his career as a Research Scientist at the California Institute of Technology's Kerckhoff Marine Labs in Corona del Mar, CA in 1979. His research involved gene expression and control. He later joined Phytogen Corp. in Pasadena, CA, researching photosynthesis. Subsequently, he assumed a position at the Carnegie Observatory in Pasadena as Librarian and Astro-Biologist, where he remained until his retirement. John was an energetic and productive researcher, publishing articles in numerous scientific journals through-out his career, and also holds several US patents. He was also an active and passionate volunteer for many organizations, including the Audubon Society, Big Brothers and Sisters, the Southern California Federation of Scientists, the California Democratic Party, and others. Always keenly interested in politics and social issues, John was a candidate for the Democratic nomination to the US Congress in 1972. He also wrote a weekly column for the Pasadena Weekly focused on science, the environment and public policy. An avid birder and nature lover, John was happiest when outdoors. He also loved playing and listening to music of many varieties. In addition, John was an active member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Pasadena. John was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by three siblings, Marjori, Tom, and Lorraine, as well as three nieces, Ondrea Keith, Cara Grula and Courtney Grula. Memorials may be made to either the Edward A. or Mary M. Grula Distinguished Graduate Fellowship or the Grula lectureship, both at Oklahoma State University, in care of the OSU Foundation, P. O. Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076. Checks should be made payable to The OSU Foundation. Alternately, you may go online at https://www.osugiving.com/discover?q=grula. Cabot and Sons 27 Chestnut Street Pasadena, CA 91103
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020