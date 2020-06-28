July 9, 1936 - June 14, 2020 John Joseph Bruno went home to Jesus on June 14th, 2020 at the age of 83. John was born July 9th, 1936 in Fresno, CA, and attended school in Alhambra. John served in the Army from 1957 - 1963 and married his wife, Marie C. Giovanazi, June 25th, 1960. They had 4 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. John had 2 careers, first as a barber at "Johnny's Barbershop", then as a successful Realtor at Bailey Real Estate office in Temple City. John was also a dedicated loving husband and father, and spent his life with Faith in God and serving in his church.





