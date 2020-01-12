|
December 5, 1921 - December 29, 2019 John passed peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019 at age 98, a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on Dec. 5, 1921, the fifth of six children. Enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1943 as an air cadet he completed navigation school and was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. After WWII John attended Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh on the GI Bill. He graduated with a B.S. in Management Engineering in 1949. There he met Louise Richard and they were married Sept. 29, 1951. John worked for Westinghouse in Philadelphia and Detroit before moving to California as territorial manager of I.T.E. Circuit Breaker Co. He and Louise settled in Arcadia where they raised their family and lived the rest of their lives. John enjoyed holding subsequent managerial and sales positions with Ontare Sales Corp., S&C Electric and O-Z Gedney. He retired at 79. John was dedicated to his family, his faith and his community. He held key positions with numerous civic organizations and schools including the Fine Arts Club of Pasadena, Boy Scouts of America, Alverno Heights Academy, La Salle High School and St. Rita's Church (61 years). He was known for his great love of nature, music, singing, literature, photography, yard work and red wine. He was loving, witty and devoted to Louise and his family. John is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Louise R. Bigley. He is survived by his six children, Susan (Frank), Mary (Patrick), John (Nancy), Paul (Mary), Thomas (Elaine) and Anne (Todd); 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services are Saturday, January 18: Mass at 11 a.m., St. Rita Catholic Church, 318 N. Baldwin Avenue, Sierra Madre, CA 91024 (visitation at 10 a.m.) Interment following at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Memorial Park in Monrovia. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Conductability, a local nonprofit that helps John's grandson Christopher Frealy and other individuals with motor impairments succeed in the classroom and live as independently as possible. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Directors
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020