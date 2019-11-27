Home

John W. Scheuplein

John W. Scheuplein Obituary
Dec. 15, 1939 - Nov. 14, 2019 John passed away peacefully of cancer in Hospice Care. He served his country honorably in the Armed Forces in the early 1960's. John is survived by his four children, John lV, Lauryn, Cameron & Devin and is predeceased by his daughter Cydnie. He's grandfather of seven and one great-grandson. He will be missed. Memorial Service will be held at Covina United Methodist Church at 437 W. San Bernardino Road, Covina, CA on Saturday November 30th at 1:00pm
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019
