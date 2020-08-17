Johnny Hammond

February 5, 1946 - July 12, 2020 Johnny Charles Hammond, 74, died July 12, 2020 in his home city of Whittier, CA. Born on February 5, 1946 in Huntington Park, CA, he was the son of the late Cloe C. Hammond and Lucille (Cassell) Hammond. He graduated from Pioneer High School in Whittier and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ann Berryman, on August 20, 1966. He served in the United States Air Force before beginning a career in welding and fabrication with Aerojet. Completing his education at Rio Hondo College allowed him to realize his dream of becoming a school teacher. He worked as a shop teacher and welding instructor at California High School, Hillview Middle School, and El Rancho High School. He was a teacher for 28 years. John enjoyed spending time with his wife and traveling the Western United States. In his later years he loved vacationing in Hawaii. He was preceded in death by his mother Lucille, his brother George, his wife Barbara, and his father Cloe. He is survived by his two sons and their spouses, John and Melissa, Scott and Tara, and his 8 grandchildren. There will be an intimate graveside service for Johnny on August 20, 2020 for close family and friends. Rose Hills Memorial Park and Mortuary 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA. 90601.





