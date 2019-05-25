Services Oakdale Memorial Park 1401 South Grand Ave Glendora , CA 91740 (626) 691-2000 Resources More Obituaries for Jolene Hannah Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jolene Bryner Hannah

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jolene Bryner Hannah was born in Price, Utah on May 21, 1930. She was the daughter of Rulon Anthon "Tony" Bryner and Lillis "Lou" Abiah Morley Bryner. She attended Central School, Harding School, Price Junior High School, and Carbon High School. After graduating high school, she attended Brigham Young University to pursue her passion for teaching, where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1952. In 1963 Jolene obtained her Special Education Teaching Credential from the University of California at Riverside. Throughout her entire life Jolene was a teacher to hundreds of children and a mentor to all who knew her. Jolene met her eternal companion, Wallis Hannah, while attending BYU. On April 2, 1953, the two were married, and sealed for time and all eternity in the Manti Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Manti, Utah. The couple moved to Covina, California, and later in 1962 to West Covina, where together she and Wallis fulfilled their dreams and raised their 4 boys: Jeffry, Stewart, Blinn and Jared. Jolene was a wonderful mom and fully dedicated her life to her family. She opened her home to anyone who needed love and friendship. In 1957 Jolene began her teaching career with the Covina Valley Unified School District, where she worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher. Once she obtained her Special Education Credential, she continued her teaching career teaching the deaf and hearing impaired. She was fluent in American Sign Language and lovingly worked with the deaf and special needs students until retiring in 1993. Jolene was a member and supporter of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Covina Lark Ellen Camp, holding numerous offices. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma a professional organization of key women educators. Jolene was active in church, and in addition to her numerous callings over the years, in her last and most favorite calling she served as ward music director. Music was one on Jolene's passions. Jolene enjoyed creating and designing ceramic figurines, collecting Lladros and Hummels, restoring antique furniture, reading, assisting various charities, and spending time with her family and friends. Toward the end of her life Jolene endured her health struggles with patience and grace. She inspired all of us with her inner strength and determination to keep fighting. Through her trials she relied on her Heavenly Father and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her unwavering faith and fervent prayers deepened her relationship with God. Jolene passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on May 1, 2019 at the age of 88 just weeks short of her 89th birthday. Jolene was loved by everyone who knew her. She touched the lives of many in such a positive way. Jolene is survived by two of her four sons, Mitchell Blinn Hannah (Hallie) of Mission Viejo, California, Jared Wayne Hannah, of Covina, California; granddaughter, Madeline Brooke Minster (Dennis) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandsons, Jeffrey Harrison and Daniel Bryner Hannah, of Mission Viejo, California. Preceded in death by her parents; older brothers, Albert "Bert" Morley Bryner and Bruce Rulon Bryner; younger sister Louise Bryner Moffitt; her husband Wallis C. Hannah and two sons Jeffry Rulon and Wallis Stewart Hannah. We rejoice with her that she is free from her earthly pain and we know that through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, His resurrection and loving grace we will be reunited again. We love you forever, Mom. Families are forever. A memorial service will be held May 31, 2019 at 11:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 656 S. Grand Avenue, Covina 91724; Graveside Dedication at 1:30 at Oakdale Memorial Park, 1401 S. Grand Ave., Glendora 91740. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund, give.lds.org/humanitarian Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 25, 2019