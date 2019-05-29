|
Von Moos, Joseph A. (Joe) 1932 - 2019 Beloved Husband, Dad & Grandpa Joe was the eldest of first generation children born to Swiss Immigrant parents August C. Von Moos and Christina T. (Sigrist) Von Moos. He was born in the parlor of the old family home in Chino CA and lived there until age 5. The family moved to the El Monte/Arcadia area, where they had cows. They made their own butter and cheeses and even chased a cow down Baldwin Ave. It was where Joe, as a 13 yr. old began his career as an auto mechanic bldg. his own hot rods & later owning auto repair businesses for yrs. to come. He was well-known for his dependability, quality of work and honesty. A new career then took him to the chemical area, as a Reactor Opr. for 20 yrs. His greatest hobby was wood-working. He was well-known for his Intarsia pictures and his custom potty chairs for family and friends. He remodeled his house, creating some very unique items. As a man once said: When we build, let us think that we build forever. Let it not be for present delight or use alone. Let it be such work that our descendants will thank us for. A time will come when they will say.. See! This was our Father/Grandfather, who did this for us. Joe and his wife, Elaine, made many trips back East to visit family, who had moved there. The most fun/memorable trips were with the Grandchildren as they grew up. The most special was a week up Hwy 1 to San Fran. Carson City, a R. R. Museum, Walker River and Knott's Berry Farm. That trip included (2) 2 yr. olds and also ages 3,5,7 and 9, 2 dogs and a deaf cat! Joe, above all, was an excellent role model as Husband, Dad, Friend and espec. Grandfather. His family and friends would rate him tops in integrity, honesty and fidelity. His legacy is not riches or worldly goods of any type. It is the way he lived, the lives he touched and the promises he kept. That's the kind of man he was! He is survived by his wife of 46 yrs., Elaine. Sons: Mike, Jeff, Joey and Paul (deceased). Grandchildren: Stacy VM Weingarten, Kim VM Winslow, Joshua VM, Christopher VM, Izaa VM, Nikki VM Schutte, Josiah Hazelton, Sandra VM Orozco, Tommy Hazelton, Jarod VM Gr. Grandchildren: Kala, Chad, Joseph, Rachel, Jonathan, Matt, Joshua, Brianna, Sloane, Jacob, Samantha, Emma, Ben and Willow. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 30th from 5:00-9:00pm. Services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11:00am at Purpose Church in Pomona.
