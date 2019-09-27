|
9/22/2019 On 22 Sep 19, Joe McMullin, former resident of Altadena, CA, loving husband, and father of 3 children, passed away in North Myrtle Beach, SC at 96. He was a World War II veteran and member of Altadena Rotary Club, where he served as Club President and District Governor. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn. He is survived by his second wife Nancy, 3 children, and 5 grandchildren. Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Altadena Rotary Charities, c/o Rotary Club of Altadena, PO Box 414, Altadena CA 91003 or at http://www.altadenarotary.com/donation.htm.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019