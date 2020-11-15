November 27, 1936 - October 28, 2020 Josette Laura Temple, descendant of the Workman and Temple families who were early settlers of Mexican-era greater Los Angeles, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2020. Born on November 27, 1936, she was the only child of Nellie Didier, whose family were among the first French residents of the La Puente Valley, and Walter P. Temple, Jr., whose great-uncle Jonathan Temple settled in the Mexican pueblo of Los Angeles in 1828, followed thirteen years later by grandfather F.P.F. Temple and great-grandparents William Workman, a native of northern England, and Nicolasa Urioste, born in Taos, New Mexico. Josette came from an early pioneering family owning property in La Puente from the early 1840s through the mid 1870s, a portion of which became the Workman Homestead through 1900 and, under her grandfather Walter P. Temple, Sr.'s ownership, from 1917 to 1932. Josette was raised in what was then known as Puente and graduated from Puente Union High School in 1954. She attended Mount St. Mary's College in Los Angeles, where she earned a degree in mathematics and became one of the very few women working in computer science starting in the late 1950s in the aerospace industry, in which she worked for some 35 years. A widow after a brief marriage to Jack Tobin, she returned to La Puente to care for her aging parents and remained in the family home until her passing. Josette was a devoted parishioner at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in La Puente and a proud supporter of Mount St. Mary's College, the Temple City Historical Society, the La Puente Valley Historical Society, the Rancho La Puente parlor of the Native Daughters of the Golden West and the Workman and Temple Family Homestead Museum, where her family's homestead is located and where she volunteered for many years. She also greatly enjoyed participating in parades in Temple City, which was founded in 1923 by her grandfather. Predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her cousins, Edgar A. Temple, Jr. and Ralph Temple, Josette is survived by her cousins Inez Fatjo, Ruth Ann Temple Michaels, and Mary Temple Bartley, as well as her nieces and nephews and many friends. Due to COVID-19, the burial is private. There will be a celebration of life in November 2021.





