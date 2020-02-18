|
Feb. 11, 1929 - Feb. 11, 2020 Joyce Bailey Getzen passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, her 91st birthday. Joyce was born in Roper, NC, and lived in Plymouth, NC, during the depression. She experienced the sacrifices experienced by a country at war and as a young teenager was even trained to be an enemy plane spotter. Joyce attended Meredith College, an all-girls college in North Carolina, where she graduated Magna Cum Lade with a degree in Business. Joyce met Jim Getzen, her late husband of 65 years, at her cousin's wedding and they were married on June 14, 1952. After finishing medical school, Jim's medical training moved them around the country, and their family grew. Their first daughter, Pat, was born in Oakland, CA, followed by Vikki in Charleston, WV, Lisa in Boston, MA and Eric in Charleston, WV. Eventually, Jim and Joyce finally settled in Arcadia, CA, in 1968, where Joyce was able to use her business skills to help her husband build his medical practice, Foothill Cardiology. Joyce served in charities such as the Cardiac League, Pasadena Assistance League, and Knit Wits, and was a member of BSF, Arcadia Presbyterian Church and their current church, Lake Avenue Congregational. Joyce's feisty spirit and good wit will live on through her daughters Patricia, Vikki, Lisa (Michael), her son, Eric (Becky), her two granddaughters, Lindsay (Alex) and Brooke (Peter), and her 4 great grandchildren, Emma, Barrett, Adelyn and Hope. Funeral services will be held at Lake Avenue Congregational Church in Pasadena, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Lake Avenue Church or Methodist Hospital Foundation. Turner & Stephens Live Oak Mortuary
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020