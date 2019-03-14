|
May 8, 1932 - February 20, 2019 Joyce Marilyn Dill, age 86, passed away at her home in San Dimas, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1932 in Custer, Oklahoma to Albert and Clara McClendon. Joyce attended Wilson Grammar School and Citrus Union High School. After graduation, she continued her education at Citrus Junior College. On March 2, 1953, she married Bill Leon Dill. Together, they had two sons. Joyce and Bill enjoyed going to Laughlin, San Manuel, Newport Beach, Carlsbad, and spending time with family and friends. Joyce worked at Citrus College for over 40 years. Her dedication and passion to the school was evident in her continued involvement at Citrus. Joyce considered Citrus College her home away from home. Some of her favorite times out and about were with all her family and friends. Her devotion to others is obvious in the many lives she has touched. She is survived by her beloved husband of 65 years, Bill; sons Doug and Darren; brothers Max and the late Marvin; and extended loving family with many grandchildren and the "famous" Davis twins. The celebration of life event will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 2:00 at Glenkirk Church, 1700 Palo Pinto Ave. Glendora, 91740. In lieu of flowers please support to The Joyce McClendon Dill Memorial Scholarship at Citrus College: https://14682.thankyou4caring.org/donatenow Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune.
