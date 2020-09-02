Judith Pearson

June 19, 1940 - Aug. 15, 2020 Judith Lee Pearson of West Covina died Aug. 15, 2020 at age 80 in Pomona, CA. She was born June 19, 1940, in Covina, CA to Leland and Mildred Pearson. Judy graduated from Covina High School in 1958, and attended San Jose State University, where she met her husband Alfred del Rio, and graduated with honors in 1962. She taught piano and served in chapter officer positions in the Music Teachers Association of CA. She was organist at Grace Lutheran Church in Covina. Her family belonged to Covina Methodist Church. Judy was a member of the Red Hat Society. She is survived by mother Mildred Pearson; sister Mary and her spouse Fred Dahm; brother-in-law Andy Aros; daughter Barbara del Rio; and two nephews and their spouses Bruce and Holly Dahm, and Troy and Danica Dahm and their son Nash. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will celebrate Judy's life at a later time.





