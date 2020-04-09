|
|
12/28/1944 - 03/08/2020 Judith Sterling Plunkett 12/28/1944 03/08/2020 The Crown of the Valley says farewell to a queen. Judy had much to give and was at once a cherished friend, mentor, amazing mother, art and travel lover, and non-profit all-star. She was always one of, if not THE, coolest cat in the room and attracted many wonderful people of similar disposition. She made each of us a better person for having been with her, for seeking comfort or advice, through her laugh, and her acceptance and encouragement of people from all walks of life. Judy dedicated herself to family above all else, her greatest treasures sons Jamie and Patrick, daughter-in-law Kimberly, granddaughters Sadie and Maddy, the many Sterling and Morse relatives, and the hordes of assembled honorary family members. Growing up on the Stanford campus, Judy had the unique experience of watching her parents at work each and every day. Their love of life and desire to make the world a better place for all was deeply ingrained in Judy and translated into her indominable spirit and joie de vivre. And when the time came, Stanford was lucky enough to see the Sterling legacy continue as Judy found her passion in Art History for her undergrad and a Masters and Teaching degree from the School of Education. She gave the tremendous gift of her energy, knowledge and deep sense of care for the plight of others first as a teacher and ultimately focused on those often most at risk in our communities: children and youth. Through her extraordinary volunteerism, Judy spread her passion across the Pasadena community: Junior League, Health Coalition for Children and Youth, as co-founder of Young and Healthy, and Vice-Chair, for the Commission on Children and Youth. Her path would eventually translate to work as Executive Director of the California Arboretum Foundation and Director of the Society of Fellows at The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens, representing her deep connection to gardens and the people who love them. Judy will always be in the hearts of her sons, Patrick, Jamie and his wife Kimberly, granddaughters Sadie and Maddy, her sister, numerous nieces, nephews, and the greatest circle of friends anyone could ever imagine. Reputation is for time; character is for eternity. J. B. Gough A celebration of all Judy shared with each of us will be planned in the late spring or early summer. A lasting tribute to Judy would be a gift in support of her beloved Pasadena Playhouse, in care of Becky Birdsong, bbirdsong@pasadenaplayhouse.org 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101, 626.356.7529, or any of the many charities Judy loved so deeply.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 9, 2020