Kathryn Mary Foster, age 74, a long-time resident of San Dimas, CA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Kathryn was born June 12, 1946 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Frank Foster, married for 33 years; children, Christopher Sutton of Covina, CA, Trent Foster of Plano, TX; and grandchildren, Tadd (16 yrs), Luke (12 yrs), and Addison (9 yrs). Contributions in Kathryn's honor may be made to Charter Oak Scholarship in the name of Tadd Foster, P.O. Box 1763, Covina, CA 91722. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:45am at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 724 E. Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773





