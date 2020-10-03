1/1
Kathryn Mary Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Mary Foster, age 74, a long-time resident of San Dimas, CA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Kathryn was born June 12, 1946 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Frank Foster, married for 33 years; children, Christopher Sutton of Covina, CA, Trent Foster of Plano, TX; and grandchildren, Tadd (16 yrs), Luke (12 yrs), and Addison (9 yrs). Contributions in Kathryn's honor may be made to Charter Oak Scholarship in the name of Tadd Foster, P.O. Box 1763, Covina, CA 91722. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:45am at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 724 E. Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA 91773


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved