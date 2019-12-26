|
|
Ken Wells died Thursday, December 12, 2019. He was born on December 17, 1935 in Glendale, Ca. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pam Wells of Walnut, Ca. He had three sons, Kenneth Loren Wells (deceased), Kemp Wells, Kurtis Wells and wife Lisa and grandson Logan Wells. He was a life-long resident of the San Gabriel Valley. He was raised in La Verne, Ca by Ben and Gladys Wells. He was a three-sport varsity athlete at Bonita High School. He played center on the football team, forward on the basketball team and catcher on the baseball team. His fellow classmates affectionately called him, "Porky." He was part of the student body who helped build the stadium at Bonita HS currently, the stadium at Damien HS. He graduated from Bonita in 1953 and enrolled in Mount San Antonio College. While at MT Sac, He continued his athletic success on both the football and baseball teams. He continued his education at the University of Redlands. He graduated from Redlands in 1957. He earned a teaching credential and quickly found a job teaching at West Covina HS. He became a football coach under Mal Eaton. When the position of Head Football Coach at rival, Edgewood High School was open, Ken applied and received that position. While at Edgewood, he also became the Athletic Director and the Head Baseball Coach. He had many successful seasons battling local powers, West Covina and Los Altos high schools. His next coaching adventure took him to the Junior College football ranks. He was reunited with mentor Mal Eaton when he accepted the position of Defensive coordinator at MT Sac, his alma mater. His coaching resume was filled with many quality area programs. He coached at Citrus College, Rio Hondo College, Wilson High School, La Puente HS and Damien HS (twice). He also was the Head Varsity Baseball Coach at both Damien HS and West Covina HS. He was a teacher for 41 years. Some of his fondest memories were during his leisure time. He was an avid golfer and dedicated student of the equine arts at the local horse tracks. He loved to spend time with his family at his favorite vacation spot Carlsbad Beach.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019