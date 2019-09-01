|
March 5, 1933 - August 25, 2019 Kennon Miedema passed away peacefully at Huntington Hospital, Pasadena, CA, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Pasadena to Ada and George Gaylord Miedema and attended area schools. In 1950 he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps., served four years, including a one year tour in Korea. Following his honorable discharge, he attended Pasadena City College and then earned BA and MA degrees in history from Cal State Los Angeles. He continued his education at UC Santa Barbara in a Ph.D program in history. Kennon was a history professor at Pasadena City College and later was the Chairman of the Social Sciences Department. His career at the college spanned from 1959-1993. He was an esteemed and charismatic professor, colleague, and leader. Kennon was truly a renaissance man. His interests were as varied as they were deep, and included architectural and landscape history and design, bungalow restoration, gardening, thoroughbred horse racing, and Angel's baseball, just to name a few. He was instrumental in Pasadena's early architectural preservation efforts and was a scholar of the Arts and Crafts Movement. He lectured widely on its social, architectural, and landscape design concepts for Pasadena Heritage, the Gamble House, Bungalow Heaven, and other groups. He served as Chair of the Pasadena Cultural Heritage Commission and president and board member of Bungalow Heaven Neighborhood Association. He received many awards and commendations for his community and academic work. He loved the outdoors and in his early years took his family on backpacking trips to the High Sierras and many beach excursions. He traveled widely throughout Europe with his wife Julie, and photographed architecture and gardens along the way. He was a wonderful traveling companion and through his spontaneity the family experienced some of the best, unexpected adventures. Kennon is survived by his beloved wife Julie of 29 years; sisters Shirley and Phyllis; children Sandra (Galen), Deborah (Mark), Scott (Linda) and Jeffrey (Nancy); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, son Kennon Dwight, and brother Edwin. His family misses him dearly and will forever hold in their hearts the cherished memories of his beautifully lived life. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate) or Best Friends (bestfriends.org) animal rescue organization. Mountain View Mortuary
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019