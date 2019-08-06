Home

Kim Lira Wilson Obituary
August 30, 1960 - July 28, 2019 Kim Lira Wilson was born on August 30, 1960. She died on July 28, 2019 after a six-year fight against brain cancer. Kim grew up in El Monte, graduating from Jenny Tucker Baker School and Mountain view High School. Kim's husband of 33 years, Mark Oliver Wilson, was at her side when she passed. Kim was predeceased by her mother, Eva Lee Lira. In addition to her husband, Kim is survived by her father, Albert Lira; her siblings and their spouses: Tonya Lira, Danny Lira, Sherri Lira, Terri Ernst, Mark Lira, Adela Ramos, Anne Horelly and Kurt Ernst; and, her nieces and nephews: Marcy, Sonia, Stanley ("Jr"), Nicole, Michael, Elizabeth, Daniel, Bernadette, Danny Jr., Linda and Chris. A celebration of life service will be held on August 10, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Cause Church located at 950 Beacon Street, Brea, California, 92821. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Joyce Meyer Ministries online: http://joycemeyer.org or US Mail: P.O. Box 655, Fenton, MO 63026.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019
