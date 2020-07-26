1/
Kirby F. Davis
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oct. 23, 1924 - July 21, 2020 Kirby Filson Davis passed away July 21, 2020 at Royal Oaks Manor in Duarte, CA. She was born Oct. 23, 1924 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Floyd and Wilma Filson, the second of four children. She grew up at McCormick Seminary in Chicago where her father served as a Dean, attended Park College at age 16 and graduated with honors with a BA in English. She married her beloved husband, Harold M. Davis in 1945. He eventually became a pastor and thrust her into church work, something she loved throughout her life, She raised four children, Lawrence ("Dave"), Steve, Kent and Rebecca and is survived by the latter two in addition to her sister, Abby Shaw, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her first two sons. Her love of literature and intellectual pursuits showed in all she touched. Her children attribute their success to her passion in these areas, as well as her love of hard work. She worked as an executive secretary in several churches and for several businesses. Through multiple churches she supported her husband, organizing groups, playing organ and working with any group that needed her help. Retirement to her meant organizing reading and spelling groups in Westminster Gardens, the retirement community she loved and where she spent the majority of her retirement life. She survived her husband by five years and is happy to be at peace with him now in heaven. Her life was full of service to the Lord and parenting her four children. She will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglass & Zook Funeral and Cremation Services
600 E. Foothill Blvd.
Monrovia, CA 91016
626-358-3244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved