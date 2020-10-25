Aug. 25, 1930 - Sept. 28, 2018 Kit Yung Yee passed away peacefully with family beside her, September 28, 2018 in Sierra Madre, California. Kit was born August 25, 1930 in Guangzhou (Canton) to C S Yung and 2nd wife Ping On. Kit was the third of 6 children, joining oldest daughter Margaret (mother first wife Yung Chan), oldest son Kwok and joined later by third daughter Yun, second son Chuen and lastly 4th daughter Wai. Ping On was the mother of the younger five children. 3rd wife Ma Ying had no children. She lived through the Japanese occupation of China during WWII and as an 11 year old in Hong Kong, her hair was cut short and she was dressed as a boy till the war ended. After the war she returned to Guangzhou and earned a nursing degree. In 1949 at the end of the Chinese Civil War the Yung family lost all of their property, the family broke up with the 2 younger sisters joining the communist party and Kit not seeing them for 40 years. She escaped to Hong Kong and worked as a nurse. Kit married Bun Ling Yee on May 29, 1954 in Hong Kong. They had four children, Sharon (1955), Herman (1959), Irene (1961), John (1963). In December 1958 Kit, Bun and Sharon immigrated to El Paso, Texas where her father in law was a restaurant manager and later a restaurant owner. In 1964 she became a naturalized U.S. citizen. In 1969 her father in law suddenly died and she became the chef. In 1971 they sold the restaurant and moved to S. California. They bought a mom & pop grocery store in Long Beach in 1972. The family worked very hard and were open 365 days a year. Education of her children was very important to Kit. In 1993 they retired, sold the grocery business and moved to Sierra Madre near their daughter. She liked travelling to see new places, talking with neighbors, holiday dinners and keeping a close eye on her grandchildren's activities. In 2006 she had a near fatal case of the shingles, lost all vision in her right eye and some vision in her left eye. She gracefully maintained all her activities except driving. She never complained. Kit is survived by husband Bun of 62 years: daughter, Sharon Yee MD, son-in-law Dale Daniel MD, granddaughters Chloe and Olivia; daughter-in-law Ann Elizabeth Doniguian MD and granddaughter Lily; son John Yee and grandson Ben; and sister Yun. She was predeceased by her father and all three wives; daughter, Irene (1961, 9 months old); son, Herman Yee MD (2010) ; brothers Kwok and Chuen Yung MD and sisters Margaret and Wai. Universal Chung Wah Funeral Home, 225 N Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801





