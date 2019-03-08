|
|
Nov. 1. 1955 - Feb. 5, 2019 Larry Enriquez, 63, of Azusa California, was called to be with the Lord on February 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at Oakdale Memorial Cemetery located at 1401 S. Grand Ave Glendora, CA 91740. Celebration of Life Reception to follow burial services at 3 PM at the VFW Hall located: 250 E. First St Azusa, CA 91702. Larry was born in Pomona, California to the late parents Henry and Beatrice Enriquez on November 1, 1955. He attended school in Azusa, California. He married Virginia Enriquez on February 5th, 1977 and they had 3 children. He worked at General Dynamics for 17 years as a machinist, a construction pumper with Top Notch and lastly, a maintenance worker with Riverside Casino in Laughlin, Nevada where he decided to retire. Larry lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed driving to CA to visit family and friends. His hobbies included walking around car shows and working on old cars, playing video poker at the casino's and hanging with his dog buddy, Loco. Larry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Virginia Enriquez, Daughter, Yvette Enriquez and Son in Law, Louie, Sons Mark Enriquez, Daughter in Law, Myrissa, Vincent Enriquez and Daughter in Law, Lisa. He has 6 grandchildren, Alysia, Layla, Audrey, JoJo, Johnny and Marina, Brother Henry Jr and Pat Enriquez, Sisters Helen and Keith Brazeau and Susan Pruther. Memorials/Donations may be given on Go Fund Me/Larry Enriquez. On behalf of the Enriquez Family, we want to extend our sincere gratitude for all the love and support given. Thank you! Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00191920-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 8, 2019