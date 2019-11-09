Home

Larry K. Dorsey

Larry K. Dorsey Obituary
April 18, 1934 - Oct. 21, 2019 Larry went to be with Jesus on Oct. 21, 2019. Waiting there for him was his son, Steve, his family and many friends who he was able to lead to the Lord. Larry was born in Long Beach, Ca the youngest of 5 boys. He grew up in Wheeler Ridge, Ca leaving to join the Navy to serve his country and soon married his sweetheart, Jean on Dec. 27, 1954. They had 65 wonnderful years together. He is survived by his wife, daughter Connie, son-in-law David and grand-daughters, Kasey and Nicki. We long for the day we will be reunited with him in Heaven.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 9, 2019
