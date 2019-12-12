|
|
Nov. 28, 1926 - Dec. 5, 2019 Joann was born in Los Angeles on November 28, 1926 and died peacefully on December 5, 2019. Joann lived in South Los Angeles, in the area of Nativity Catholic Church. Her family moved to San Mateo and she graduated from San Mateo High School in 1944. On January 11, 1947, she married Jules Vincent Ruggles at All Souls Catholic Church in Alhambra, CA. She was active in St. Rita's Parish, Sacred Heart Retreat House, La Salle High School Ambassadors and Mater Dolorosa Retreat Center. In Retirement, Jules & Joann traveled the world touring Russia, Asia, Australia, South America and through all parts of North America. Joann is survived by their 8 children: Jules (Jay and Joyce), Vickie (her husband Jeff), Chris, Joanie, Mark (his wife Bernadette), Tom (his spouse Bob), Mary and Laura (her husband Craig). She is survived by 9 Grandchildren: Kara, Kevin, Lauren, Brandon, Kyle, Brendan, Allison, Ryan and Dylan and two Great-Grandchildren: Angelina and Zoe. The celebration of her life will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 318 N. Baldwin, Sierra Madre, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Her son Chris will be the main celebrant. A reception will follow in the Church Hall. Donations in Joann' s memory may be made to Santa Teresita Center in Duarte. Private interment at Pioneer Cemetery in Sierra Madre.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019