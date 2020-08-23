1/23/1940 - 8/12/2020 Laurie Zeh lost her long battle with breast cancer on August 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. Laurie was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, dear sister and good friend. Her family and friends will remember her for her generosity, intelligence, and her love of skiing, tennis and bridge. Laurie was born in Saratoga Springs, NY on 1/23/1940 to Lawrence Gordon and Nellie Spaulding Gordon. She graduated with honors from Saratoga High School in 1958. She loved Saratoga and shared fond memories of her high school years and the Saratoga Winter Club. She was a Magna cum Laude graduate of Syracuse University in 1962 with a major in Political Science. She was a member of Pi Sigma Alpha political science honorary, Pi Kappa Phi all-university scholastic honorary, and Phi Beta Kappa national scholastic honorary. Laurie met and married her husband Dale W. Zeh in 1961. While he went on to earn a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Laurie finished her senior year studies. In 1965, they and their two sons moved to Pasadena, California where her husband did his Army tour of duty during the Vietnam war at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. In 1970, they moved to Miami, Florida where Dale attended medical school. Upon receiving his M.D., they moved back to California where Dale did his internship and residency in Los Angeles. They lived in San Marino while raising their two sons, Dale Jr. and William. When Dale began his anesthesiology practice at Huntington Memorial Hospital, Laurie did the billing for his practice and started what was to become one of the largest anesthesia billing companies in California. Laurie and Dale enjoyed traveling to many countries around the world and skiing with family and friends in Utah and Colorado. Laurie was a past President of the San Marino Tennis Foundation, a member of the Pasadena Jr. Philharmonic Committee, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and a communicant of All Saints Church in Pasadena and St. Clements By-The Sea in San Clemente. Laurie is survived by her sons Dale Jr. and William, their wives Laura and Lisa, and five grandchildren: Jonathan, Heidi, Maggie, Rachel and Ryan. She is also survived by her sister Lynne Gordon Doyle (Danny) of Sarasota and sister Rhea Gordon Demory; and her brothers Jan Scott (Anne), David (Kate) and Peter (Karen) Gordon; several nieces and nephews and several grandnieces and nephew. Her parents and eldest brother Lawrence (Patricia Watkins Gordon) pre-deceased her. Memorial gifts may be made to City of Hope, Office of Planned Giving, in Duarte, CA. Interment of ashes will be in the family plot at Greenfield Center Cemetery. A Celebration of Laurie and Dale's Lives will be at St. Clement's By-The-Sea in San Clemente on Tuesday, September 8th.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store