|
|
May 10, 1941 - January 26, 2020 "Larry" was born to Ruth & Hugh McManus in Culver City, CA on May 10, 1941. He passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Larry was preceded in death by his wife Susan, his twin brother Barry and both his parents. He is survived by two daughters, Kelly Davis and Shawna Sethman, sister Carol Henderson and five grandchildren: Kristi, Matthew, Rebecca, Jayden, Brooklyn. and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. At age 13, Larry created and published the Aeolian News, which boasted a membership of 125 subscribers. The success of his "newspaper" shaped his love for journalistic activity throughout his career. Larry proudly served in the U. S. Army prior to starting his family. He was deeply loved and respected by all and will be missed by family and friends.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020