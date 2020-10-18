June 9, 1938 - October 7, 2020 Leon David Strand was born in Milan, Minnesota and lived there until graduating from the University of Minnesota with a Master's Degree in mechanical engineering. In 1962 he relocated to Pasadena CA to work at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. When he retired in 1997, he had gained a Master of Divinity from Fuller Theological School and was ordained a minister in the United Methodist Church. He spent 11 years as the minister of Friendly Valley Community United Methodist Church in Newhall, California. Leon is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret; a son Alan and his wife Kathy and two grandsons, Rohan and Rory. He leaves a brother Peter, his wife Colleen, son Jason and family in Minnesota. A memorial website has been set up for remembrance at https://wwwweremember.com/leonstrand/
