May 23, 1961 - August 16, 2019 On Friday, August 16, 2019, Leslie Susan Dudley, beloved sister, daughter and godmother, passed away at the age of 58. She was laid to rest on August 27th at the San Gabriel Cemetery. Leslie was born May 23, 1961 in Glendale, CA and lived most of her life in the Pasadena area. She graduated from Occidental College with high honors, attended NYU and received her MBA from USC. Leslie was an accomplished writer who transitioned to an impressive career as a Business Intelligence and Data Architect, where she stood out among the few women in the tech field. She was especially proud of her work with the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California on a major project to overhaul the systems that bring water to the greater Los Angeles area. Leslie was passionate about photography and was a remarkable chronicler of life, as well as a voracious reader. An extremely kind, generous and compassionate individual, Leslie spent the last several years caring for her mother and a host of happy pets in San Marino. Leslie was preceded in death by her most beloved father, Leland Marshall Dudley. She is survived by her mother Mary Louise Dudley, brothers David Marshall and William Patrick Dudley, sister-in-law Lisa Janel Martinez, godchild Olivia Hartman, cousins and aunt.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019