More Obituaries for Licia Nicassio
Licia Nella Nicassio

Licia Nella Nicassio Obituary
August 18, 1929 - August 10, 2019 Licia Nella Cesaretti Nicassio was born on August 18, 1929 in San Francisco, CA, the only child of Adrianna and Louis Cesaretti. She is survived by her six children : Phyllis Smith, Nick Nicassio, Karen Gonzalez, Kate Cesaretti, Amelia Olivas and Pam Wagner. She has 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. First Director of Right to Life League. Formed the Respect Life office for LA Archdiocese, and the Pregnancy Help Center of SGV. Was recognized for her contributions to the PHCSGV in 2010. Funeral Mass at St. Rita's Catholic Church, Sierra Madre, August 24 at 10AM. Donations: Carmel of St. Teresa, 215 E Alhambra Rd, Alhambra, CA 91801 Attn: Mother Brenda Cabot and Sons, Pasadena 626.793.7159
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019
