Services
Cabot & Sons Funeral Directors
27 Chestnut St
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 793-7159
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prism Church
Pasadena, CA
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Prism Church
Pasadena, CA
More Obituaries for Loreen Haring
Loreen Haring

Loreen Haring


1929 - 2020
Loreen Haring Obituary
1929 - 2020 Loreen (Stuber) Haring, 91, of Pasadena, California went to be with the Lord this past Tuesday in Pasadena. She was born January 8, 1929, at home in rural Tremont, Illinois to Peter and Emma (Riggenbach) Stuber. She married Joseph Haring on June 2nd, 1958, in Mansfield, Ohio. Surviving are her four children, Crystal (Mark) Hamilton, Arianne (Edward) Heupler, Elisa (Ken) Varro, and P. J. (Emily) Haring; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul "P.J." Stuber; and one sister, Wrena Hill. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, eight brothers, and one sister. Loreen graduated from The Ohio State University in 1954, helped her husband Joe through graduate school at Columbia University, and then moved to Pasadena, where she earned her master's degree from Pacific Oaks College. She enjoyed being a homemaker and was her husband Joe's office manager when he began his consulting business, Pasadena Research Institute. Loreen was a lifelong member of Apostolic Christian Church, most recently in Pasadena. For the last two years, she was a member of Prism Church. With her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, she is now in his heavenly home. She was a gourmet cook, an avid seamstress and quilt-maker, and a long-time member of the Glendale Quilt Guild. She was regularly active in the Occidental College Women's Club. Her funeral will be at 11 am Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Prism Church in Pasadena, followed by a memorial reception. Visitation will start at 10 am on Saturday at the church. Flowers are welcome; contributions may be sent to the Apostolic Christian Church Foundation, accfoundation.org. Cabot & Sons Funeral Home 27 Chestnut Street Pasadena, CA 91103 (626) 793-7159
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
