Jan 19, 1924 - Nov 23, 2018 Loretta Jane Hoenig was born in Webster Mass. There she met and married her her high school sweetheart, Matthew M. Hoenig, in 1945. They moved to California in 1952 where they continued to raise their five children. In Walnut California she become a licensed Psychiatric Nurse Technician. She and her husband were devout members there of St. Lorenzo Catholic Church. Active to her last days, she died on November 23, 2018, after a brief illness, peacefully surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children: Susan Hoenig-Macartney, Donna Hoenig-Couch and her husband Patrick, Mary Josephine Hoenig, Marta Hoenig and Matthew P. Hoenig. She leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren and nine adored great grandchildren. Memorial mass will be held on held on March 2, 2019 at St. Lorenzo Ruiz Catholic Church: 747 Meadowpass Road in Walnut, California at 10:00 a.m. A burial service will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery at 12:30. Friends are welcome to attend. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00189260-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019